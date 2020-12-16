House OKs on 2nd reading bill institutionalizing contactless Filipino greeting amid pandemic

MANILA — The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved on 2nd reading a bill instituting a new "Filipino" way of greeting amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic— the contactless "Bating Filipino."

Lawmakers voted in an ayes and nays to approve House Bill 8149 or "Bating Filipino Para Sa Kalusugan Act."

In the "Bating Filipino" greeting, one places the palm of the right hand over the center of one’s chest while simultaneously lowering the head with eyes either closed or cast down.

The bill said this was a better alternative to the usual handshake where transmission may be possible due to physical contact.

