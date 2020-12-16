House allots P50 million for staff, media vaccination program

The House of Representatives will vaccinate its employees and reporters assigned to the chamber, House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said Wednesday.

MANILA - The House of Representatives has set aside some P50 million in funds for a COVID-19 vaccination program for its employees and media workers covering the chamber, House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said Wednesday.

The chamber recorded 98 COVID-19 cases during a recent mass testing. Prior to this, it had confirmed 93 virus patients since the pandemic began, according to the House secretary-general.

The inoculation program is part of the chamber's efforts to restore normalcy, Velasco said.

“We’ve decided to set aside a certain amount for the vaccines, for purchasing of vaccines for our employees times five. So five of their immediate family members will be included, mainly because we just want the legislative mill to be grinding," he said in the weekly press briefing Ugnayan sa Batasan.

"Siyempre po, naisip ko rin po na ang ating (Of course, I also thought of our) media friends, we consider you as our family. We will include our media friends to be part of the vaccines.”

House members and their families won't be vaccinated yet, he added.

“Ang members of the House hindi muna (The members of the House won't get the vaccine yet). We’ll start to get the vaccines first for the employees and the media and their families. And kung may natira (and if there's excess), then that’s the time we use them for the House members and also five of the immediate members of their family," he said.

Velasco said the House was considering to buy vaccines from Sinovac or AstraZeneca, which has yet to receive emergency use authorization from any country.

Government earlier said the Chinese vaccine might arrive in the country by March.

Some P2.5 billion is earmarked for the country's vaccination program in the proposed 2021 budget under the Department of Health.

Another P70 billion in standby funds would be added from either approved loans or once the government exceeds its non-tax revenue targets. The stimulus plan Bayanihan 2 puts another P10 billion to the vaccine budget.

The work continues at the House despite the pandemic, said House Majority Leader Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez.

“We have made all the requisite adjustments, congressmen have made all the sacrifices to prioritize the vital needs of the nation, in terms of medical concerns like vaccines and social amelioration program," he said.

