Hospitals urged to allot more beds, ventilators for possible surge in COVID cases during holidays

Philippine Coast Guard personnel wearing PPEs man the Eva Macapagal Super Terminal which was converted into a COVID-19 treatment facility in Pier 15, Manila on April 21, 2020. The facility with 211 cubicles are segregated to three zones for mild, advanced, and severe cases of the infection, and is equipped with hospital beds, portable toiilets, cargo containers for showers, and open-air dining facilities. The facility is also equipped with airtight doors to further prevent the spread of the virus. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA--The Department of Health on Wednesday directed hospitals and treatment facilities to set up more beds and mechanical ventilators, as the Philippines braces for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases during and after the holidays.

"Hihingin natin ang commitment ng mga ospital, lalo na ang pribadong ospital, na maglaan po ng sapat na bilang ng kama at mechanical ventilators para po mapaghandaan natin ang sapat ng posibleng surge in the COVID caseload," Health Sec. Francisco Duque III said in a public briefing aired late Wednesday night.

Duque also urged local government units to allot more isolation beds at their temporary treatment and monitoring facilities (TTMFs) to quarantine suspect COVID-19 patients and their close contacts.

COVID-19 testing laboratories will continue to operate during the holidays, the health chief added, saying that as of Dec. 12, around 6.2 million Filipinos have been tested for the deadly disease.

Duque reminded Filipinos to do the following during the holidays:

Avoid crowded and enclosed areas

Skip activities such as singing, caroling, salu-salo, buffet, and use of trumpets

Always wear face masks and face shields

Duque earlier said the DOH will create a contingency plan to respond if a post-holiday season surge in COVID-19 infections occurs in the country.

The DOH earlier implemented its Department Circular 2020-0355, or the Reiteration of the Minimum Public Health Standards for COVID-19 Mitigation during the holidays, to remind Filipinos to continue observing anti-coronavirus policies, like physical distancing, wearing of face masks and face shields, and frequent handwashing.

DOH Spokesperson Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier called on local officials to remind their constituents to come up with alternative means of celebrating Christmas and New Year, and to observe minimum public health standards.

She stressed that the interzonal movement of people to celebrate the holidays with family and friends can cause a spike in COVID-19 cases. Interzonal movement is when people cross areas under different community quarantine classifications

