Electric buses operating in Davao City offers free rides to commuters

Environment-friendly buses are now offering free rides to commuters in Davao City. Photo courtesy of the City Government of Davao.

DAVAO CITY -- Seven fully air-conditioned electric buses started to play the streets on Monday, offering free rides to commuters.

The Business for Environmentally Sustainable Transformation (BEST) bus is a transport project initiated by Davao Light and Power Col and fully approved by the city government Friday.

Each bus has a seating capacity of 30 persons, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, only 15 passengers will be accommodated in every vehicle.

DLPC Community Relations Manager Fermin Edillon said commuters should first register to the BEST Pass QR code and scan it upon getting on the bus, but for the first few weeks, anyone can ride with or without the QR codes.

"But however, para man gud sa mandate nato regarding contact tracing, after several weeks, amo na gyung manduon ang tanang mosakay nga dapat mag-download gyud sila atong application," he said in a radio interview on Tuesday.

(After several weeks, we will require all passengers to download our application and get the QR code that will also be helpful in COVID-19 contact tracing.)

Edillon said BEST buses are PWD and senior citizen-friendly, with ramps for easy entry of all passengers. Each bus also has GPS, in which passengers can track the vehicle's direction.

BEST bus will traverse along the major streets of downtown Davao. -- report from Hernel Tocmo