Duterte EO on border security entails submitting passenger flight, personal info

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte talks to the people at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on Dec. 7, 2020. Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the strengthening of the country's border control through an advance passenger information (API) system, according to a document released on Tuesday.

The API is an electronic communication containing passenger-related information, such as flight details and personal information that will be transmitted to the Bureau of Immigration prior to arrival at or departure from any port of entry, read Duterte's Executive Order 122.

The captain, master or agent, or owner of a commercial carrier whose vehicle or aircraft is arriving at or departing from any port within the Philippines should provide the API to the immigration bureau, ordered the President.

"The API shall serve as initial security vetting of passengers, crew and non-crew members to effectively facilitate and expedite the arrival and departure process of legitimate travelers during primary inspection," Duterte said.

The immigration bureau shall vet the API with its own database and when necessary, using non-law enforcement databases, notices by the International Criminal Police Organization, United Nations Security Council sanctions, and travel bans.

The bureau may share the API "in furtherance of regional and international security" and for law enforcement, intelligence and counter-terrorism, said Duterte.

API contents shall be maintained for no more than 12 months, unless it is classified as terrorism or crime-related data, the President said.

The order shall take effect after publication in The Gazette, the official government journal.