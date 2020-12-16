Duterte aides accuse ICC prosecutor of 'playing politics' with drug war inquiry

President Rodrigo Duterte presides over a Cabinet Meeting at Malacañang Palace on Dec. 14, 2020. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo/File



MANILA — Two aides of President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday accused a prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) of playing politics with her inquiry into killings under the administration's anti-narcotics drive.

ICC prosecutor Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, who found "reasonable basis" to believe that Duterte's war on drugs spawned crimes against humanity, has often been criticized for supposedly targeting African countries in her probes, said the President's spokesman Harry Roque.

"Alam ninyo sa totoo lang po, talagang namumulitika lang itong si Bensouda... Gumawa siya ng paraan para masabi, 'Oh, mayroon naman akong ibang pinuruhan,'" Roque, once active as a human rights lawyer, said in a radio interview.

(In truth, Bensouda is politicking. She made a way to say, 'I am investigating other countries.')

The Philippines' withdrawal in 2019 from the Rome Statute that created the ICC "removed our country from its jurisdiction," said Duterte's chief legal counsel Salvador Panelo.

"With no authority to proceed, it becomes clearly evident that what Ms. Bensouda and her office are doing is playing politics in an attempt to besmirch the reputation and popularity of President Duterte — akin to the practices of other lowly vulnerable and biased international rights groups which accept unthinkingly and without basis the lies peddled by the dyed-in-the-wool opposition detractors," he said in a statement.

The government "does not sponsor any unlawful act that may result in any killing or violent activity. Nor does it allow any widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population," Panelo said.

"Our administrative authorities are able and willing to prosecute, as they have prosecuted — any alleged crime against humanity in our jurisdiction. So is our judicial system robust enough to conduct criminal proceedings brought before the courts of justice," he added.

Bensouda's office opened in February 2018 a preliminary probe into the slay of thousands of suspected drug users and peddlers in the Philippines, including those killed for allegedly resisting arrest or were allegedly gunned down by law enforcers disguised as vigilantes.



She said she found "reasonable basis to believe" that crimes against humanity of murder, torture and the infliction of serious physical injury and mental harm were committed under the drug war from July 2016 to mid-March 2019.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic and "capacity constraints" delayed her office's goal to conclude its preliminary examination of Duterte's drug war.

"Nonetheless, the Office anticipates reaching a decision on whether to seek authorization to open an investigation into the situation in the Philippines in the first half of 2021," she said.

Duterte and his aides have repeatedly denied rights violations in the drug war, saying drug suspects were killed because they resisted arrest.

Early this month, Duterte told law enforcers and prosecutors to "never waver" in the fight against the narcotics trade despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also repeated his accusation that rights defenders are "preoccupied" with the life of criminals, his advice for law enforcers to shoot suspects who fight back, and his promise to take responsibility for deaths in operations.

The government's latest official tally showed that 5,942 people have died during anti-drug operations from July 1, 2016 until Oct. 31, 2020.

Various rights groups are saying though that thousands more were killed in alleged extrajudicial killings.

A random survey conducted by the Dangerous Drugs Board from December 2019 to February 2020 revealed that the number of illegal drugs users in the country has gone down to 1.67 million from the initial estimate of "4 to 8 million" at the start of Duterte's term in 2016.

The survey also showed that about 5 out of 10 Filipinos "strongly agree" with the government’s anti-drug campaign, according to DDB chairman Catalino Cuy.

RELATED VIDEO