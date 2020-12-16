DFA, UN launch program for OFW ethical recruitment, reintegration

Arriving OFWs at the NAIA Terminal 1 undergo health protocols and fill out documents while being assisted by Philippine Coast Guard personnel before getting clearance from the Philippine Red Cross to get swab tests on October 28, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs and United Nations Philippines on Wednesday launched a program that aims to respond to the impact of COVID-19 on overseas Filipino workers, among others.

The BRIDGE (Bridging Recruitment to Reintegration in Migration Governance) program was created following the adoption of the Global Compact for Migration by the UN General Assembly in 2018 and aims to provide financing for better protection of migrants, according to Gustavo Gonzalez, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in the Philippines.

The DFA has brought home 300,838 OFWs as of Sunday. Of this total, 90,621 (30.12 percent) were sea-based workers while 210,217 (69.88 percent) were land-based.

Some 80,000 more are expected by the yearend, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said as he stressed the government’s responsibility to reach and rescue “the most vulnerable to abuse out there and protecting the same back here so as to spare them the agony.”

“Be assured of our utmost cooperation as we look forward to the success of the BRIDGE program and the implementation of the Global Compact for Migration,” he said.

The program is being implemented by the International Organization for Migration, International Labor Organization, and UN Women.

Kristin Dadey of IOM Philippines said the projects under the program will focus on the recruitment of migrant workers and their reintegration.

On the recruitment side, the UN agencies will work with the Department of Labor and Employment and Philippine Overseas Employment Administration for ethical policies, including on issues on fees.

On reintegration, the agencies will work with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

"With COVID, we've seen hundreds of thousands of overseas Filipino workers returning, many of them distressed and not actually wanting to return but found themselves out of employment and jobs. So, we'll be looking to ensure that reintegration frameworks take into account particular circumstances, they're gender-sensitive, and really suit the needs of the migrant workers themselves," said Dadey.