CHR urges gov't to 'acknowledge' ICC prosecutor's observations on drug war

The body of an alleged drug dealer lies on the ground after he was killed by an unidentified assailant in Manila. Noel Celis, AFP/File

MANILA — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) said Wednesday the Philippine government must "acknowledge" the report of the International Criminal Court's (ICC) Office of the Prosecutor that there was "reasonable basis" to believe President Rodrigo Duterte's flagship anti-narcotics drive spawned crimes against humanity.

In a statement, the CHR said it "takes note" of ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda's report which stated that her office "is satisfied that information available provides a reasonable basis to believe that the crimes against humanity... were committed on the territory of the Philippines...in connection to the [war on drugs]."

The report was downplayed by Malacañang, which said the tribunal would waste resources if it pursues its inquiry into the war on drugs.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the ICC had no jurisdiction over the Philippines following its withdrawal last year from the body.

But the CHR urged the government to "acknowledge and address" the report, as part of its duty to uphold the country's human rights.

"[The] CHR urges the government to acknowledge and address the observations of the ICC, with regard to its findings, and calls for greater transparency and accountability from the government in the movement towards providing redress for cases of human rights violations," the constitutional body said.

The CHR added they would cooperate in their capacity to seek justice for the victims of the controversial war on drugs.

"The Commission shall continue to cooperate with existing domestic and international protection mechanisms to ensure that human rights violations are addressed and perpetrators are held to account for human rights violations," it said.

Duterte and his aides have repeatedly denied rights violations in the drug war, saying drug suspects were killed because they resisted arrest.

The government's latest official tally showed that 5,942 people have died during anti-drug operations from July 1, 2016 until Oct. 31, 2020.

Various rights groups are saying though that thousands more were killed in alleged extrajudicial killings.

