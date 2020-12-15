4 members of group linked to piracy, extortion arrested in Zamboanga Sibugay

MANILA - Authorities on Tuesday arrested four members of a group allegedly involved in criminal activities in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

In a statement, Western Mindanao Command chief Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr. said that joint military and police troops four members of the so-called Balimbingan group in Zamboanga Sibugay Tuesday morning.

According to 102nd Infantry Brigade Commander Col. Leonel Nicolas, the group is allegedly involved in piracy, extortion, gun-running, kidnapping, and illegal drug trade in the region.

Also recovered from the suspects were one M16 rifle, one KG9-Sub Machine Gun and four pistols.

The suspects and the recovered firearms were brought to the regional Criminal Investigation and Detection Group headquarters in Ipil town, Zamboanga Sibugay for the proper filing of cases.

