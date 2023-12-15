Warm weather at start of Simbang Gabi; potential storm to drench eastern VisMin

People attend the start of the traditional nine-day Simbang Gabi or Dawn Mass devotional at the brightly decorated St. Mary Magdalene Parish in Kawit, Cavite, December 2021. ABS-CBN News file photo

The start of Simbang Gabi on Saturday will still be dry over most parts of the country as the low pressure area (LPA) that may develop into storm Kabayan will only begin bringing rains in the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao on Sunday, weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.

The LPA was spotted 1,595 km east of Southeastern Mindanao at 3:00 a.m. Friday and has no effect yet on the weather.

It may enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday and develop into a tropical depression, which will be assigned the local name Kabayan and the first storm this December.

State forecaster Robert Badrina, however, warned that the rains will persist regardless if the LPA will develop into a storm or not.

"Maging bagyo man o hindi man itong low pressure area, asahan ninyo pagdating ng araw ng Linggo malaki 'yung tsansa na magiging maulan dahil sa pagkilos nitong low pressure area na ating minomonitor," he said.

Bicol Region and more areas in Visayas and Mindanao will also be rainy by Monday, Badrina added.

This Friday and Saturday, the weakening northeast monsoon or Amihan and the humid easterlies blowing from the Pacific will affect the country.

Generally fair conditions with some isolated light rains will be experienced in Ilocos Region, Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be hot and humid in the same period with some chance of afternoon or evening rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Amihan is also seen to surge and bring cooler temperatures over most of Luzon starting Sunday.