‘Slight uptick’ in COVID cases in past week: DOH

MANILA — Health Secretary Ted Herbosa on Friday reported a slight uptick in COVID cases.

The health department recorded 260 daily average COVID cases from December 5 to 11, slightly higher than the 191 case average the week before.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), the current fatality rate is at 0.33 percent.

Since August, the agency has listed an average of 1 death per day, mostly those with comorbidity and high risk.

This is still considered low, compared to the height of the Delta variant when the fatality rate was at 5 percent.

Herbosa also confirmed that some hospitals have noted a full-bed capacity for COVID cases, but this is attributed to lowered bed allocation since there are no longer as much COVID cases.

Private hospital The Medical City on Thursday assured the public that it was fully operational and could accommodate patients in need of urgent medical attention, including those affected by COVID-19.

Nationwide, the hospital bed utilization for COVID cases remains low at 16 percent.

Most patients are advised to isolate at home instead of seeking hospitalization, Herbosa said.

Despite an "uptick" of cases in recent weeks, the health secretary said there was no outbreak of the disease.

Herbosa said authorities were not as worried anymore about COVID, after experts saw that the most recent tested variants were similar to the common cold and flu, unlike earlier varieties which were associated to severe pneumonia.

But the official said this did not mean that COVID was no longer dangerous, especially for the elderly, those with weak immune systems, and comorbidity.

Herbosa reminded the public to observe minimum health standards during the holidays and take routine vaccines.

He added that alert levels were no longer being used since the public health emergency due to COVID had been lifted.