The Supreme Court building in Padre Faura, Manila on August 24, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Supreme Court has set the 2024 Shari’ah Bar Examinations on February 25 and 28, 2024, according to Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh.

Singh is the designated chairperson of the 2024 Shari’ah Bar examinations, which will be digitalized and regionalized.

The exams are administered to allow Muslim professionals to qualify and practice before the Shari’ah courts in the Philippines under Presidential Decree No. 1083 or the Code of Muslim Personal Laws of the Philippines.

The exams will cover four core subjects, namely Jurisprudence (Figh) and Customary Laws (Adat); Persons, Family Relations, and Property; Succession, Wills/Adjudication, and Settlement of Estates; and Procedure in the Shari’ah Courts.

