SC disallows SEC procurement of Medicard insurance premiums

The Supreme Court has disallowed payments made by the Securities and Exchange Commission for health care insurance premiums of its personnel for 2010 for being illegally sourced from the agency’s retained income.

In the en banc resolution dated July 25, 2023, the court stressed that pursuant to Section 75 of the Securities Regulation Code, the use of income generated by the SEC is subject to auditing requirements, standards and procedures under existing laws.

The court further noted that the code explicitly direct that income generated shall be used to augment Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses or MOOE and capital outlay.

“Thus, the SEC should have strictly followed the plain letter of the law and refrained from using its retained income for purpose other than the augmentation of its MOOE and capital outlay items, as in the case of the disallowed health care insurance payments,” the court said.

The court added that the disallowance order of the Commission on Audit versus the payments made to Medicard, with an aggregate amount of P13.775 million, cannot be considered as having been made for the purpose of SEC’s MOOE which are expenses necessary for the regular operations of the agency such as traveling expenses, etc.

The court further ruled that the disallowed health care insurance payments, being a form of personnel benefit, fall within the personal services category.

“Personal services is an expense category separate and distinct from MOOE and capital outlays,” the court said.

The SC however noted that the payees who received the benefits in good faith as well as the approving and certifying officers who also acted in good faith, were absolved.

“Hence, they are also absolved from civil liability,” the court said.