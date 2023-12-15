New Maritime Industry Authority chief Sonia Malaluan. Marina website

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Sonia Malaluan as the new administrator of the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), the Palace said on Friday.

Malaluan will replace Hernani Fabia who tendered his resignation, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said.

Marcos previously appointed Malaluan as Marina's Deputy Administrator for Planning on Nov. 23, 2022 upon the recommendation of Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista. Marina is an attached agency of the DOTr.

Malaluan also served as Director II from May 2014 to November 2022; Maritime Attaché to London in 2018; Chief Accountant from December 2001 to April 2014; and Chief Transportation Development Officer from February to December 2001, according to the PCO.

It said Malaluan, a Certified Public Accountant, is a graduate of Bachelor of Science in Commerce from the Western Philippine College in 1987 with a

Master’s degree in Science in Shipping Management from the World Maritime University, Sweden in 1998.

She also earned her Master’s degree in Public Administration from Singapore’s National University, Lee Kwan Yew School of Public Policy in 2011, the PCO added.