DMW shuts down QC training center over illegal recruitment

MANILA – The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Friday shut down a technical vocational institution in Quezon City over complaints of illegally offering jobs for caretakers and factory workers in Taiwan.

DMW Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac led the closure operations in Barangay Siena after the agency found that the institution was neither licensed to recruit and place Filipino workers overseas nor accredited with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) even with a registered program on Caretaker Level II.

Cacdac inspected the facilities deplored the squalid conditions that resident trainees were forced to live in.

“Iyang selyadong proteksyon…para sa mga OFWs para protektado sila, nilalabag nang buong-buo, niyurakan nang buong-buo, dinurog nang buong-buo nitong establishimento na ‘to kasi hindi siya lisensyado to begin with,” Cacdac told reporters.

DMW Assistant Secretary Francis De Guzman said two complainants reached out to the agency early this year after their supposed deployment did not push through.

Surveillance operations revealed that the training center promises overseas employment to caretakers in Taiwan in exchange for a P30,000 fee with an initial payment of P6,000 for enrollment.

Applicants are referred to a lending institution in case they cannot afford the required payment.

When the applicants finish their training, the center will then refer them to foreign employers who collect processing fees amounting from P40,000 to P45,000, depending on the agency chosen by the foreign employer, the DMW said.

It also disclosed that the training center offers employment as factory workers in Taiwan.

“Ine-encourage natin ‘yong [iba pang biktima], baka may mga naging biktima kasi na hindi pa nila alam, naghihintay o umaasa pa, just to reach out para po matulungan naming kayo,” said De Guzman.

The DMW will help the victims recover their money, as well as provide them financial and livelihood assistance, and potential referral to employment, Cacdac added.

The closure of the training center resulted in its inclusion in the DMW “List of Persons and Establishments with Derogatory Record” to prevent them from participating in the government’s overseas recruitment program.

Its officials and employees will also face charges of illegal recruitment and revocation of its Technical and Vocational Education and Training, or TVET, Program Registration certificate with the TESDA.

“Paalala natin: maging matalino, huwag magpaloko. Simple lang: I-check sa talaan ng DMW kapag ika’y in-offer-an ng trabaho…kung lisensyado [ang ahensya],” said Cacdac.

He continued, “Kahit lisensyado [ang ahensya], iyong inaalok dapat accredited din sa amin. At kahit na may accreditation, iyong job order o mismong trabahong inaalok…dapat rehistrado rin sa amin.”

The worker should also undergo DMW processes, the official noted.

The DMW has so far shut down six illegal recruitment offices in 2023. It has also taken down thousands of Facebook and Tiktok posts for offering overseas jobs.

The DMW encouraged victims of illegal recruitment contact the Migrant Workers Protection Bureau (MWPB) through Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dmwairtip, email at mwpb@dmw.gov.ph or through hotline number +63 2 8721-0619 for assistance.