People flock to the San Felipe Neri parish church in Mandaluyong for the first day of the traditional Simbang Gabi on Dec. 16, 2022. Many churchgoers were excited on the resumption of traditional Christmas practices after almost three years of pandemic restrictions. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Throngs of Catholics are expected to join the 9-day Christmas novena Mass, during which the Philippine National Police will boost the presence of its personnel in churches, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said on Friday.

Following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on religious gatherings, CBCP public affairs commission executive secretary Father Jerome Secillano noted, "Very regular na ngayon ang mga pagsisimba, hindi na naman tayo ngayon pinagbabawalan."

"Kaya in droves ang mga taong ini-expect naming dadating para sa Simbang Gabi," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

Earlier this month, a bomb attack during a Catholic Mass in Marawi killed at least 4 people and injured around 50 others.

The PNP is deploying more personnel to churches, Secillano said.

"Yun kasing security it’s always a concern. Kahit na walang bombing, lagi tayo dapat alerto sa mga ganitong pangyayari," the CBCP official said.

"Ang kagandahan naman sa PNP, ino-augment nila yung presence ng kanilang mga personnel sa simbahan. Mapapansin n’yo ‘yan ngayong Simbang Gabi... [ang] mga pulis nagpapatrolya ‘yan sa simbahan," he said.

The CBCP is also coordinating with the National Security Agency, said Secillano, who declined to give more details on the two sides' talks.



It has been a Filipino tradition to complete the Simbang Gabi, also known as the "Misa de Gallo," celebrated in the early hours of the morning, 9 days before Christmas.