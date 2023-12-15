RAMMB/Himawari-8 imagery

MANILA - Large parts of the country may experience light rains over the weekend due to the northeast monsoon, the state weather bureau said Friday.

In its weather outlook for December 16 to 17, PAGASA said there will be an amihan surge starting Saturday afternoon, which will affect Luzon and parts of Western Visayas.

The surge will also lead to the formation of a shear line, which may affect Southern Luzon by Sunday.

The low pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibility may also enter the country by Saturday morning.

It will be given the local name "Kabayan" once it develops into a tropical depression.

According to PAGASA, the country will be mostly hot and dry on Saturday, with some isolated rains in Northern Luzon due to amihan.

Visayas and Mindanao may also experience light rains due to thunderstorms or the trough of the LPA.

By Sunday, light to moderate rains may be expected over northern Luzon, Aurora, Quezon and Mindoro due to amihan.

The shear line may also bring scattered rain over Bicol region, while the approaching LPA may bring moderate to heavy rains over eastern and central Visayas, Caraga, Davao region and parts of northern Mindanao.

"Flooding and landslides are likely in these areas," PAGASA said, adding that "inclement weather and raising of wind signals may lead to cancellation of flights and inter-island trips in central and southern Philippines."

Metro Manila, on the other hand, will have occasionally cloudy skies with possible isolated rains this weekend. - report from Ariel Rojas, ABS-CBN News

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

RELATED VIDEO