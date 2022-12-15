Vancouver police offers tips to avoid scams

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Thousands of dollars of many Filipino Canadians have been lost to scammers.

Among the victims is Yoly Marcelo who claims that she invested more than $200,000 in the Halo-Halo Store in Vancouver.

When the previous owners sold the store to a new owner last April, Marcelo alleges that she was not paid back for her investment.

She has now hired a lawyer to get her money back.

"I've invested in Halo-Halo since 2017. All in all, I have invested $215,000," Marcelo noted. "I already called the police before and they said, it’s not a police case, you go to Small Claims Court."

Many other alleged victims of scams have gone to Filipino Canadian lawmaker Mable Elmore to ask for her help in recovering their money.

"I had so many cases coming into my office, victims of fraud. And they really asked me for a community meeting to raise awareness to get the word out, and also really to stop these frauds from continuing," Elmore said.

Elmore said as a legislator, she has tried to do what she can to offer help to fellow Filipinos who have been scammed.

"What I do, number one, is I always advise people to report to the police or report to the authorities, report to the RCMP. Number two, in terms of looking at ways for them to recover their money, so it's very difficult, especially if there's no contract. And then number three, to speak up to share their story."

She also hosted an anti-scam forum with the help of Vancouver police to warn people of the danger signals.

In the forum, Sgt. Chad McRae advised Filipinos to always check on the background of individuals or organizations that are asking them for investments. He said a lack of proper registration papers for new ventures or a lack of track record for the individuals or organizations should be seen as red flags.

"Some of the biggest red flags are that there is a lack of a legitimate process and they don't want lawyers or notaries or the government or the police or to be involved at all," he said. "If somebody is coming out of nowhere that has an idea that you've never heard of before, they're not backed by an agency or an organization that you've never heard of, you're probably going to want to ask some more questions."

McRae also advised people not to hand over their money without a contract, a notary or a lawyer, because money is difficult to recover once it's given voluntarily to scammers.

"That's the problem. It's because when you give them money voluntarily, the person taking the money says 'Well, no, we had an agreement and I told them what the risk was. And I told them that they were investing in the store, or they were investing in the credit union or they were investing in whatever the business is,' and the business just failed."

Filipino Canadian IT expert Reynold Dayag also shared tips on what to do about spam calls and how to prevent their online accounts from being hacked.

"Never entertain yung hindi mo kilala especially in the morning, usually yung utak natin natutulog pa. When you put a password, don't put English. Maglagay ka ng kahit anong, any words, any native language or any dialect. Yun ang pinaka, and then with the number, never use anything that is associated sa pagkatao mo," Dayag said.

(Never entertain people you don’t know, especially in the morning, when your brain is still asleep. When you put a password, don’t use English. Put any word, any language or dialect. That’s the most, and then with the number, never use anything that is associated with you.)

Elmore encouraged the community to speak up when they have been victimized so they can warn fellow Filipinos and help protect them from scammers.