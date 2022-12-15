MANILA - The country's government corporate counsel on Thursday reiterated the importance of the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC) charter as this would clarify their lawyers' role in the government.

Government Corporate Counsel Rogelio Quevedo said the measure seeks to establish the OGCC as the principal law office, making it the "statutory legal counsel of all government corporations."

"Ito ay hindi na bagong topic. Ito ay matagal nang ginagawa ng Office of the Government Corporate Counsel," said Quevedo in a public briefing.

"Marami nang Supreme Court decisions, [landmark] case, at mula pa ng 1935 sa Commonwealth pa, maliwanag na ang Government Corporate Counsel ang abugado ng government corporations," he added.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in late July vetoed the OGCC bill that sought to expand its powers, saying some provisions "violate the principles of equity and standardization."

Marcos specified the additional benefits, allowances and honoraria of government corporate lawyers, describing it as "excessive."

The OGCC, which is under the jurisdiction of the Department of Justice, is the “principal and statutory law office of government-owned and controlled corporations.”

The proposed measure wants to "place into one charter all the responsibilities of the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel," Quevedo said.

"Ngayon, kung lilinawin na sa isang batas, sa tinatawag nating OGCC charter, magkakaroon ng dagdag na abogado ang mga OGCC," he said.

"Gusto lang namin maging kapantay ng Office of the Solicitor General ang bilang ng aming mga abogado, maging ang ranggo ng aming mga abogado.

"Importanteng importante ito dahil ang government corporations ay umaabot ng higit isang libong korporasyon sa buong Pilipinas. Magmula sa Ilocos hanggang sa Sulu, may mga government corporations na nagbibigay serbisyo sa ating mga mamamayan," the official noted.