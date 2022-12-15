Farmer Dulo Ramirez, 83, salvages whatever he can from his cornfield in Tuguegarao on August 24, 2022 after most of the crops were damaged by the onslaught of tropical storm Florita. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN New

MANILA — Officials of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) have agreed to "set aside differences" to serve farmers, the agency's new acting head Eduardo Guillen said on Thursday.

Guillen this month replaced Benny Antiporda as NIA acting administrator after the latter faced complaints from employees over alleged oppression, grave misconduct, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service.



Guillen said that while he would not interfere with issues concerning his predecessor, he had told NIA workers, "Hindi naman kami magkakaaway; ang bibigyan namin ng atensyon ay ang serbisyo para sa ating magsasaka."

(We are not enemies. We will focus our attention on services for our farmers.)

"Nagkaroon na kami ng meeting ng ibang opisyales ng NIA. Ang usapan namin, again, i-set aside 'yung kanilang differences para makapagtrabaho kami lahat," Guillen said during a televised briefing.

"Ang concern ko lang: ang tamang serbisyo. Dapat mag-focus kami sa trabaho namin sa NIA," he added.

(We have met with other officials of the NIA. We have agreed that they will set aside their differences so we could all work. My only concern is right service. We should focus on our work at NIA.)

Guillen said President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. ordered him to lower the poverty incidence among farmers.

"Hindi magkakaroon ng peace kung nandiyan pa rin ang hunger. 'Yun ang target namin doon, mawala ang kahirapan, mawala 'yung tag-gutom para magkaroon tayo ng ekonomiya at peaceful na pamumuhay," he said.

(Peace cannot exist if hunger is there. That is our target, curb poverty and hunger so our economy could grow and we could live peacefully.)

The official said he planned to maximize the use of climate-resilient irrigation canals which are suitable for both the dry and wet seasons in the country. To do this, he said he would streamline government funding.

Guillen said he also eyed bigger farmers' cooperatives, which would ease the release of assistance and equipment for them.

Before replacing Antiporda, Guillen had served in the NIA board for 2 months.

Guillen was also a mayor of Piddig, an Ilocos Norte town that was included in this year’s top 10 performing local government units. He was first elected as Piddig mayor in 2010, and was succeeded by his wife incumbent mayor Georgina Guillen.

He completed his Civil Engineering degree at the Mapua Institute of Technology and also studied Strategic Business Economics at the University of the Asia and the Pacific.