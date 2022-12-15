MANILA — The National Capital Region Police Office on Thursday said it was looking into an alleged abduction incident supposedly related to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), which Sen. Grace Poe bared this week.



Poe said the sister-in-law of her friend was abducted in Pasay and was beaten by her captors when she tried to escape. She was later sold off to a "Chinese-looking buyer", who felt pity after seeing her injuries and brought her to a POGO dorm in Cavite. Before she could be sold again, a relative paid for her freedom, the senator said.

Another Chinese national was rescued from the same POGO company in October, Poe said.

“Ongoing pa po yung investigation, actually nasabihan ko na rin yung aking R2 (Intelligence Division) na tutukan itong kaso na ito,” NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Jonnel Estomo said in a chance interview.

(The investigation is ongoing. I have told my R2 to focus on this case.)

But he said the NCRPO had yet to receive reports on other POGO-related abductions.

“Actually sa amin as far as NCRPO is concerned, wala pong naire-report sa amin na ganyan. So hindi po ganyang kalala, so yan po nga kwentuhan lang po yan. Yung dating gawi sa POGO, may mga internal na nangyayari na kidnapping. Pero sa amin po personally wala ako natanggap na ganung karami na sinasabi ninyo,” Estomo said.

(As far as NCRPO is concerned, that has not been reported to us. So it's not rampant, those are just stories. Previously, there was internal kidnapping happening in POGO. But we have yet to receive information that it's as rampant as you say.)



Poe on Wednesday said, "Even without any official report, it is clear that these crimes are happening before us.

"I would eagerly call on the authorities to rescue the victims. But we cannot just go on saving each and every time someone is kidnapped by POGOs," she said in a privilege speech.

"Allow me to reiterate my call. Let’s face the music and decide once and for all if our institutions are still stronger than POGO and can rein in the risk to peace and order, and possible long-term damage to the rule of law while these POGO-related crimes continue,” the senator added.

POGOs employ mainly Chinese workers and target customers in China where gambling is illegal. Some have been linked to investment fraud.

Police recently said at least 97 victims of human trafficking have been rescued from POGOs since 2019 in the Philippines. Of those, 62 were Chinese.

POGOs have boomed since 2016 as former president Rodrigo Duterte pursued closer trade and investment ties with China.

But the influx of tens of thousands of Chinese workers has created friction.

Many Filipinos complain POGOs have evaded taxes and driven up property rates while not providing job opportunities because not enough locals speak Chinese languages.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

