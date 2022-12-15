Manila port authorities seize P11.5-M worth of undeclared agri products

Manila International Container Port (MICP) authorities have seized six containers of undeclared agricultural products with an estimated value of P11.5 million.

In a statement, MICP said the shipments consigned to Victory JM Enterprise OPC arrived at the port from Hong Kong on November 18.

The Office of the District Collector issued Pre-Lodgement Control Orders and Alert Orders after receiving reports that the shipments contained agricultural products and misdeclared and undeclared items.

Upon inspection, authorities found undeclared agricultural products, unmanifested frozen tofu, chicken paw, boneless beef, Vietnamese suckling pig, beancurd skin, undeclared fresh white onions, undeclared frozen fish tofu, and frozen beef cheek meat. All of these products require permits from the Department of Agriculture.

Earlier this month, the MICP issued warrants of seizure and detention against the shipments.

