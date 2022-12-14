Isa pa umanong POGO-related kidnapping, isiniwalat ni Sen. Poe

Sen. Grace Poe. Bibo Nueva España, Senate PRIB/File

MAYNILA — Idinetalye ni Sen. Grace Poe sa kaniyang privilege speech sa Senado nitong Miyerkoles ang umano'y panibagong insidente ng kidnapping na may kaugnayan sa Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

Ayon kay Poe, mismong hipag ng kaniyang kaibigan ang biktima.

“A trusted friend just told me that two days ago, his sister-in-law was abducted in a very busy area here in Pasay, and brought to a POGO dorm in Cavite where she was sold off to a Chinese-looking buyer. Before the abduction, the victim was allegedly offered a job as a personal assistant for a minimum of P100,000 a month,” aniya.

Pagbaba umano nito sa tinutuluyang condominium upang tagpuin ang inakalang employer, puwersahan umano itong pinasakay sa isang SUV. Masuwerte naman umanong nakuhaan ng litrato ng isang kaibigan ang sasakyan.

Sinubukan umanong tumakas ng biktima ngunit binugbog ito ng mga kidnapper, dahilan para magtamo ng mga pasa sa katawan, saka dinala sa isang lugar sa Cavite kung saan ilang umano’y Chinese ang nais itong bilhin sa halagang P320,000.00.

“Nakiusap ang biktima sa isa sa mga “buyers” kung pwede siyang bilhin para makawala siya sa mga kidnapper at pagkatapos ay tawagan na lang ang kaniyang kapatid na magbabayad para tubusin siya. Naawa ang buyer dahil sa kalunos-lunos na kalagayan ng biktima na puro pasa at sugat kaya binili siya at dinala sa isang POGO dorm,” ani Poe.

Isang Chinese national din umano ang na-rescue ng Philippine National Police sa parehong kompanya noong Oktubre 30.

Ibinahagi rin ni Poe ang pag-rescue sa 23 Myanmar at 6 Chinese nationals noong Setyembre 30.

“Anong ibig sabihin nito, Mr. President? Hanggang ngayon, sa kabila ng mga pangako ng PNP, PAGCOR at Association of POGO Operators, POGO-related crimes still persist. And not just that, all the problems that come with POGO operations, legal or not, also persist and have gotten worse,” giit ni Poe.

Ikinabahala ng senadora na nagpapatuloy ang mga insidente ng kidnapping at iba pang krimen na may kaugnayan aniya sa mga POGO sa kabila ng pahayag ng PNP na walang bagong insidenteng may kaugnayan sa POGO sa isinagawang pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means noong Nobyembre 23.

“But even without any official report, it is clear that these crimes are happening before us. I would eagerly call on the authorities to rescue the victims. But we cannot just go on saving each and every time someone is kidnapped by POGOs," ani Poe.

"Allow me to reiterate my call. Let’s face the music and decide once and for all if our institutions are still stronger than POGO and can rein in the risk to peace and order, and possible long-term damage to the rule of law while these POGO-related crimes continue,” ayon sa senadora.

Ayon kay Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa, dapat makipag-ugnayan ang biktima sa PNP.

Ipinagtataka rin ng senador na nagpahayag ang PNP na walang naitatalang insidenteng may kaugayan sa POGO.

“They say zero POGO-related incidents are happening at present. But with this report, I don’t think, I don’t know. We are trying our best to secure all the people here, lalong lalo na yung mga involved sa POGO na hindi na magkakaroon ng krimen. But still, with that report, you cannot deny na may nangyayari talaga,” ayon kay Dela Rosa, na dating hepe ng PNP.

“I think they are really hesitant to report it. Or if they feel that it's within their capability to just pay the ransom, they don’t want to involve (the police). But you’re right, it could be because people don’t report it. It’s not always necessarily always the fault of the PNP for not finding out. But we should encourage more individuals who were victimized to go forward if they can trust the police,” ani Poe.

Para naman kay Sen. Joel Villanueva, nakababahala na kakilala mismo ng kasamahan sa senado ang biktima.

“Hindi na po bago itong isyu na ating naririning. Yung mga kidnapping, hindi rin bago. Ang bago na lang ngayon Mr. President, kakilalang kakilala ng ating mga kasama yung nabibiktima. Hindi na po ito narinig natin sa third person. Mimsong kakilala ng ating colleague yung nabiktima," ani Villanueva.

"We maintain our call on our law enforcers to continue to investigate and be on a high alert when it comes to POGO-related crimes, Mr.President. We also call on PAGCOR, considering they are our chief regulatory gaming commission, na hanggang ngayon nalulungkot tayo dahil parang sirang plaka tayo na sila yung chief regulatory body ng bansa pero hindi nila alam kung ilan ang POGO workers, hindi nila alam kung ilan ang POGO operations dito sa bansa,” aniya.

Dahil sa mga naitatalang krimeng may kaugnayan umano sa POGO, dapat na aniyang pagdesisyunan kung kailangan pang ipagpatuloy ang operasyon nito sa bansa.

“I don’t know what the clear-cut solution would be, except to actually decide once and for all if this is something we need. Let’s say we give them economic zones, there are legitimate POGO operators in an economic zone, how strong are our institutions to actually not be swayed to look the other way if something wrong is going on,” sabi ni Poe.

“If we wanted to help our PNP, Mr.President, I think we should POGO, kasi it’s uncontrollable, I mean we can look into the left, the right, just like e-sabong, we can not control it. Even PAGCOR, our chief regulator cannot even give us a clear data for almost a decade now of who are these POGO personnel, they don’t know. The gaming employment permit, hindi nila alam kung ilan iyong mayroon, ilan yung wala," ani Villanueva.

"So again, it is crystal clear for me, Mr. President, huwag na natin hintayin na may sarili tayong pamilya na maranasan ito, Mr.President. Let it be placed in history, I said that,” dagdag niya.

Para naman kay Sen. Risa Hontiveros, dapat ding aksyunan agad ang mga Pinoy na biktima ng human trafficking tulad ng ilang kasong naitala sa Myanmar.

“We still have trafficked victims in Myanmar. Hindi makaalis doon hindi lang dahil sa kalupitan ng diumano’y sindikatong Tsino doon but because of the peculiar political dynamics in Myanmar. Sana po talaga, sana ay makauwi na sila sa kanilang mga pamilya ngayong kapaskuhan,” hiling ni Hontiveros.

Samantala, inanunsyo naman ni Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian na malapit nang ilabas ang resulta ng isinagawang pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means.

“We will be routing the committee report anytime soon. And I hope our colleagues will have time to read the committee report. The committee report took into consideration the economic aspect of POGO and also took into consideration the social ills as well as the social cost of POGO. We also took note of the hearing of Senator Bato Dela Rosa focusing on the crime that happened, related to POGO,” sabi ni Gatchalian.

— Ulat ni Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News

