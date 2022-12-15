FDA warns against buying pharmaceutical products online



MANILA – With holiday gifts now available online, the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday told the public to exercise caution in making purchases especially if products are pharmaceutical, cosmetics, or food.

FDA Public Information Officer Attorney John Benedict Aguzar specifically advised against buying pharmaceutical products online.

“Kasi itong mga nasa online na ito, hindi natin masabi kung iyan ba ay naverify natin or at least meron ba silang license to operate or certificate of product registration. That’s why we don’t advise to buy online,” he said.

Pharmaceutical products, especially medicines and supplements, are best bought from FDA accredited establishments like pharmacies as consumers can be sure that they are given the necessary permits like certificates of product registration.

“Kung hindi dumaan sa pagsusuri hindi natin malalaman kung itong mga products na ito ay contaminated, adulterated or merong mga toxic ingredients na pwedeng makasama sa kalusugan ng tao.”

Aguzar said it would always be prudent to check the FDA’s website and social media pages for any advisories or public health warnings that serve as guides to consumers when purchasing different products.

