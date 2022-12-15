The New Bilibid Prison in this photo taken on Nov. 14, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA--Hinihintay pa rin ni Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla ang resulta ng imbestigasyon ng National Bureau of Investigation kaugnay sa mga person deprived of liberty (PDL) na sinadya umanong patayin pero pinalalabas na nasawi dahil sa sakit gaya ng COVID-19.

Sa ambush interview, sinabi ni Remulla na patuloy silang nangangalap ng ebidensya hinggil sa alegasyon na ito. Kailangan kasi anyang mapatunayang totoo ang mga testimonya.

"We just want evidence to be there if there are allegations. Ganun lang naman yun 'di ba," aniya.

"Testimony can be can de credible. We have to test i pero we have to find out if this really happened, kung meron talagang kailangang pag-aralan, pag-aaralan natin. We are not turning our back to the facts that maybe there before us. Wala tayong tinatalikuran," diin ng opisyal.

Sabi ni Remulla, matagal ng usap-usapan ito pero kailangan nilang patunayan na totoo ito.

"We cannot comment, we cannot speculate ourselves . We have to look for the truth behind every issue. We cannot allow speculations to rule our lives. Kaya ito we are getting testimonies from people that may help us and uncover the truth."

May mga nagpupunta na rin anya sa kanyang tanggapan at ipinararating ang ganitong impormasyon kaugnay sa mga PDL .

Kailangan anyang makita niya muna ang report ng NBI para mapagplanuhan ang susunod na hakbang ng kanilang kagawaran.

"Marami ng nagpupunta sa office, nagpaparating ng word na may balitang ganito ganun. So little by little until we get the name of the person we have to interview properly. Syempre we have to go thru the process, ive-vet muna natin yung information before we act on it."

"I'm waiting for the report officially so I can act accordingly, unless the NBI in its own can file cases if it sees something that has to be filed."

Sa estado anya ng kanilang imbestigasyon, wala pa sila sa aspeto ng pagtukoy sa nasa likod ng krimen kung totoo man ang isinusumbong sa kanila.

"Wala pa ako doon. We are still trying to establish facts. We are not investigating or responsibility but we will look at it. Depende na iyan sa investigators now what kind of report they will give me so I can determine what has to be done."