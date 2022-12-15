Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy. ABS-CBN News/file

A lawyer of Kingdom of Jesus Christ Pastor Apollo Quiboloy rejected Thursday calls for Congress to investigate Quiboloy over alleged corruption and rights abuses, saying the move only seeks to humiliate the pastor.

Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said House Resolution (HR) No.644, which seeks a congressional inquiry into Quiboloy's alleged abuses, would be used by Makabayan lawmakers to grandstand.

"Nakalimutan yata niya na ang Kongreso ay hindi investigative body. It is not a prosecutor's office and not a court. It cannot be a substitution for what one feels is a lack of action on the part of the executive," he said in an ANC interview.

HR 644, filed by Gabriela Party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas, ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro, and Kabataan Party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel, is urging the the House Committees on Women and Gender Equality and on the Welfare of Children to investigate Quiboloy’s alleged sex trafficking, rape, and physical abuse of women and children.

Speaking to ANC's Rundown, Brosas also urged the Marcos administration to motu propio investigate Quiboloy considering the gravity of the allegations.

Quiboloy was indicted in November 2021 and placed on FBI’s most wanted list in February this year for the following charges:

conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion

sex trafficking of children

sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion

conspiracy

bulk cash smuggling

According to the US Treasury Department, Quiboloy allegedly recruited “pastorals” or young women within the KOJC selected to work as his personal assistants in the US and the Philippines who are allegedly required to have sex with the pastor.

In her interview, Brosas noted that a previous case filed against Quiboloy was dismissed by a Davao court while another is on appeal.

"That's what we keep on saying. Kailangan magkaroon ng imbestigasyon dito sa Pilipinas. Ano ang pamamaraan? For example, ang [Anti-Money Laundering Council] pwede rin mag imbestiga. Kahit [National Security Council] pwede mag imbestiga. Ang Congress pwede," Brosas said.

She added: "Kung sa US walang ganoong clout, kaya nilang magbigay ng justice. Here in the Philippines, parang matindi ang impunity sa atin. Powerful ang mga backers. Baka hindi yun kinakaya."

"Sino ba ang mga backers? Baka dapat pag usapan yun, hence the necessity for an investigation."

She also denied that a congressional inquiry is a form of retaliation after the Quiboloy-owned SMNI started redtagging progressive lawmakers.

"Actually kaya din gusto natin maimbestigahan. Actually kaya din gusto natin maimbestigahan. Kung inaakusahan kaming reprisal, e siya nga ganun ang ginagawa sa kanyang studio. We have no studio, we have no media outlet hindi katulad niya," she said.

Topacio, however, said a congessional inquiry to pressure the executive to act against Quiboloy is a violation of separation of powers.

"Dinidikthan mo na ang ehekutibo na kung hindi mo gagawin ito ay iimbestigahan ka namin. Walang iniisip na legislation yan. All they want is grandstanding. Gustong hiyain ang mga kinaauukulan," he claimed.