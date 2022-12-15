Watch more News on iWantTFC

The rain did not stop the 10th annual gun buyback event in San Francisco put on by the youth anti-violence program United Playaz.

Organizers said 140 weapons were turned in, no questions asked. $100 were offered for guns, and $200 for assault rifles.

In a press conference a few days prior, city officials praised United Playaz for their efforts in curbing gun violence.

"United Playaz, since they started this gun buyback, has been able to get about 2500 guns and semi-automatic weapons and things that should not be in the hands of people off the streets. That's lives saved. Every gun we get off the street is a life saved," San Francisco Mayor London Breed said.

The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) takes and destroys all weapons turned in during the gun buyback event.

Authorities applaud any effort taken to help minimize gun-related deaths.

"The facts are this: year in year out between 60 and 70 sometimes higher percent of our deaths are homicides, are firearm-related," Chief Bill Scott of the SFPD noted. "I get questions all the time about gun buybacks, whether it makes a difference and whether it's worth the effort and I will say, what I've always said. Yes, it does make a difference and yes, it is worth the effort."

While the event is about gun safety, Fil-Am Rudy Corpuz, who leads United Playaz, makes it clear that he is not advocating for taking away everyone's guns.

"We're not against the 2nd Amendment. You got the right to defend your and protect your family and your loved ones by all means. Our whole thing is based on senseless gun violence. It doesn't matter when a bullet leaves one of these guns. It doesn’t matter if you’re black, you’re white, young, old, rich, or you're poor. It’s going to destroy everything in its path."

The money used in the gun buyback is donated by local privately owned companies. In the past, remains of the surrendered weapons were turned into art pieces.