Strong winds due to typhoon Odette toppled trees in Surigao del Norte Wednesday.
As part of precautionary measures, residents living in coastal areas, including Siargao Island, were told to evacuate from their homes.
As of 8 p.m., Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number 2 has been raised over Surigao del Norte, as well as the following areas:
- Surigao del Sur
- Dinagat Islands
- Agusan del Sur
- Agusan del Norte
- Northeastern portion of Bukidnon
- Eastern portion of Misamis Oriental
- Camiguin
- Southern portion of Eastern Samar
- Southern portion of Samar
- Southern Leyte
- Central and southern portions of Leyte
- Camotes Islands
- Eastern portion of Bohol
Odette was expected to reach a peak intensity of 155kph before making landfall over either Caraga or Eastern Visayas on Thursday.
- report from Rod Bolivar
