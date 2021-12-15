Strong winds due to typhoon Odette toppled trees in Surigao del Norte Wednesday.

As part of precautionary measures, residents living in coastal areas, including Siargao Island, were told to evacuate from their homes.

Photos courtesy of 30th Infantry Battalion

As of 8 p.m., Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number 2 has been raised over Surigao del Norte, as well as the following areas:

Surigao del Sur

Dinagat Islands

Agusan del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Northeastern portion of Bukidnon

Eastern portion of Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

Southern portion of Eastern Samar

Southern portion of Samar

Southern Leyte

Central and southern portions of Leyte

Camotes Islands

Eastern portion of Bohol

Odette was expected to reach a peak intensity of 155kph before making landfall over either Caraga or Eastern Visayas on Thursday.

- report from Rod Bolivar

