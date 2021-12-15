ILOILO CITY - Senatorial aspirants from Aksyon Demokratiko on Wednesday said that they were relieved over President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to withdraw from the 2022 senatorial elections.

Duterte is one of the more formidable rivals in the race to the Senate, said Carl Balita, one of Aksyon Demokratiko’s senatorial bets.

“He would have been number 1, definitely. It’s a given. He still has very high trust even as a president, much more as a senator,” Balita told reporters here.

“It was a relief. One slot is now open for anyone of the candidates so we are very happy for it,” he said.

"I am happy that the president could somehow relax after his term," he added.

Marawi civic leader Samira Gutoc said she is also happy about Duterte’s decision since the President can now “focus” on more important programs.

“He still has things to do kagaya ng Marawi rehab so thank you, President, na puwede ka magfocus sa mga hindi mo natapos,” said Gutoc, a former member of opposition slate Otso Diretso, who is now allied with Aksyon.

(He still has things to do like the Marawi rehab so thank you, President, you can now focus on the things you have yet to finish.)

Gutoc earlier described the Duterte administration's rehabilitation of her hometown Marawi as a "failure."

State troops flushed terrorists from the besieged Muslim city in 2017, but the area’s reconstruction has yet to be completed about 4 years after the incident.

“Alam kong masakit yung mga nasabi ko noon pero sana po pakinggan ninyo yung mga puso ng mga kababayan mong taga-Mindanao,” Gutoc said.

(I know the things I said before were hurtful, but I hope you listen to the hearts of your fellow Mindanaoans.)

“Ako ay kaisa ninyo na tapusin natin yung dapat tapusin,” she said.

(I am one with you in finishing what needs to be finished.)

While Duterte is already out of the competition, senatorial aspirant Jopet Sison said their slate must continue to work hard in improving their pre-election rankings.

"Mahigit 100 yung mga kandidato so kahit papaano, yung mabawasan ng isa na alam naman natin ay talagang malakas dahil siya ay incumbent president ay malaking ginhawa sa atin," Sison said.

(There are more than 100 candidates so for one strong candidate, the incumbent president, to back out is a big help for us.)

"Nagmumula kami, nangangampaniya para umangat ang aming posisyon. Magsisipag kami para makapasok sa magic 12," he said.

(We are starting and campaigning to improve our positions. We have to work harder to enter the magic 12.)

In an SWS survey conducted in October, Gutoc landed on the 27th to 28th spot with 4 percent of respondents saying they would back her candidacy.

Balita placed between 30th and 31st with 2 percent, while Sison has yet to enter the top 32 list.