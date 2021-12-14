PAGASA

MANILA—State weather bureau PAGASA has raised tropical cyclone wind Signal No. 1 over parts of Visayas and Mindanao due to severe tropical storm Odette.

Odette, which carries the international name Rai, entered the Philippine area of responsibility at 7 p.m.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Odette was last spotted 890 kilometers east of Mindanao, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts of up to 125 kph.

It is also moving west northwest at 15 kph, and may cause strong winds that may extend outwards up to 420 km from the center.

Signal No. 1 has been raised over the following areas, which may experience strong winds within 36 hours.

Southeastern portion of Eastern Samar (Guiuan, Mercedes, Salcedo)

Dinagat Islands

Eastern portion of Surigao del Norte (Claver, Surigao City, Tagana-An, Placer, Gigaquit, Bacuag) including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Cortes, Carmen, Lanuza)

PAGASA said on Wednesday that light to moderate with at times heavy rains could prevail over Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Dinagat Islands due to the trough and the outermost rain bands of Odette.

On Thursday, heavy to intense with at time torrential rains could be experienced over the Dinagats, Surigao del Norte, Camiguin, and Misamis Oriental.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are also likely over Leyte, Southern Leyte, the southern portion of Eastern Samar, Bohol, Siquijor, and the rest of Caraga, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol Region, Zamboanga del Norte, and the rest of Visayas and Northern Mindanao.

Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains may prevail over Central Visayas, Western Visayas, and the portion of Palawan including Cuyo and Cagayancillo Islands, by Friday, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may prevail over the rest of Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, the central portion of Palawan, Calamian Islands, and Dinagat Islands.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may also prevail over Bicol Region, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga del Norte, Quezon, and the rest of MIMAROPA and Caraga.

Under these conditions, PAGASA warned of scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are expected especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps, and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.

PAGASA

Odette is expected to move west northwest until Wednesday, before turning westward by Thursday. It is expected to make landfall over the vicinity of Caraga or Eastern Visayas by Thursday afternoon or night.

PAGASA said Odette could further intensify into a typhoon within 12 hours and reach peak intensity of 155 kph before making landfall.

PAGASA added it expected up to 2 more storms to enter the PAR before the year ends

RELATED VIDEO