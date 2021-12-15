MANILA— The Senate on Wednesday approved the bicameral committee report on the proposed P5.024-trillion 2022 national budget, a spending plan seen to help the country recover from the pandemic, hours after the House of Representatives finalized it.

The country's budget next year will have as much as P50 billion for special risk allowances (SRA) for medical frontliners, almost P48 billion for COVID-19 booster shots, and P15 billion to P16 billion for the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), based on portions approved by the House.

Senate finance committee chairman Sen. Sonny Angara had said the the 2022 national budget will be thick with government assistance to pandemic-affected sectors like public utility drivers, unemployed Filipinos, farmers, health workers, indigents, and even hospitals and schools.

He had described the spending plan as a “COVID Recovery Budget.”

It will now be sent to President Rodrigo Duterte for his approval and signature.

Lawmakers hope to have Duterte sign the bill before the New Year to avoid a reenacted budget.