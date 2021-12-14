’Sino SENyo?’ gathers senatorial aspirants to share their thoughts on important national issues ahead of the 2022 elections. It airs on Teleradyo’s ‘SRO’ program on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

MANILA—Amid the hot-button discussion over changing the appearance of the P1,000 banknote, a senatorial aspirant on Tuesday said he would want a look that wasn't centered on Luzon historical figures.

Junbert Guigayuma, a tribal leader and rights advocate from Cebu running under Labor Party Philippines, said he wanted to see the likes of Lapu-Lapu and Sultan Kudarat featured on bills.

Lapu-Lapu used to be on the 1-centavo coins until the unit was discontinued.

Ilocos Norte native Josefa Llanes Escoda, Laguna-born Vicente Lim and Pampangueño Jose Abad Santos are the face of the P1,000 note.

"Hindi lang ’yung eagle. Idaragdag po natin ’yung tinatawag na inclusive design. Please forgive me; most of our design is coming from Luzon," Guigayuma said in the "SinoSENYO?" program.

"’Yun ’yung hinanakit namin. Para kaming hindi kasama sa Pilipinas. Kung palitan po natin ’yung disenyo, please make it inclusive design. ’Wag nyo kami iiwan kung pupwede.

Other senate bets who were guests on "SinoSENyo? were former Philippine National Police chief Guillermo Eleazar of Partido Reporma, former Tawi-Tawi governor and Workers and Peasant Party member Shariff Ibrahim Albani, and incumbent Senator Richard "Dick" Gordon of the Bagumbayan Volunteers for a New Philippines party.

Eleazar said the redesign to the Philippine eagle needed a review.

"I believe na gusto nating i-enhance itong security feature ng mga bills na ito, pero ’yung pag-aalis ng ating mga bayani na siyang magpapakita ng identity natin hindi lamang sa ating present generations kundi sa future generations will do dishonor," Eleazar said.

(I believe that they want to enhance the security feature of these bills, but removing national heroes that will show our identity to both future and present generations would do them dishonor.)

Gordon, meanwhile, said the contributions of the trio appearing on the P1,000 note made them deserving of the honor.

"Si Escoda, Girl Scouts. Si Jose Abad Santos, pinugutan ng ulo, di sumasama sa kwan . . . di nakipag-collaborate. Yang si Vicente Lim West Point graduate, nasa klase niya si Eisenhower. Meron po tayong matutuhan," he said.

(Escoda established the Girl Scouts. Jose Abad Santos was beheaded for not collaborating with the Japanese. Vicente Lim was a West Point Graduate and Dwight Eisenhower was in his class. We can learn something from them.)

Abani, meanwhile, said it was time for the country to recognize its history, and that would be achieved by putting other Filipino heroes on the bills such as Sultan Lakandula, Sultan Sulayman, and Lapu-Lapu.

The Philippine Central Bank revealed the design of the new polymer P1,000 banknote earlier this week. It is set for testing in 2022, with the first delivery slated for April.

The BSP said it did not consult the National Historical Commission of the Philippines on the new P1,000 bill because it did not come with any historical elements.

There are those who oppose the move, such as the Bayan Muna Partylist, which filed a resolution calling on the House of Representatives to investigate the "hero-less" banknotes.

— With a report by Mico Abarro, ABS-CBN News