’Sino SENyo?’ gathers senatorial aspirants to share their thoughts on important national issues ahead of the 2022 elections. It airs on Teleradyo’s ‘SRO’ program on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

MANILA—Some Senate aspirants on Tuesday batted for amending the Philippine Constitution, as others pushed for the country's transition to a federal government.

Senatorial bets who were part of TeleRadyo's special program "Sino SENyo?" said constitutional reforms were needed to close political, social and economic divides.

The program's participants included Sen. Richard "Dick" Gordon of Bagumbayan's Volunteers for New Philippines, former Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar of Partido para sa Demokratikong Reporma, Shariff Ibrahim Albani of Workers and Peasant Party, and rights advocate Junbert "JB" Guigayuma of Labor Party Philippines.

Gordon said there should be a constituent assembly, or gathering of lawmakers for the purpose of drafting or revising a Constitution, so voters would be aware of candidates’ mindset on amending laws.

"Kung magku-constituent assembly tayo, dapat alamin ninyo kung kaya nilang gawin iyon," he said.

Albani called for a constituent assembly, saying it could initiate the transition of the Philippines into a federal type of government.

Guigayuma, an ethnic tribe member, said he was backing constitutional reforms, as indigenous peoples were behind the proposed shift to federalism "100 percent".

"Matagal nang handa ang tribo sa tinatawag na federalism. Bagkus, hindi handa ang Kongreso at Senado," he said.

Eleazar, meanwhile, said the country needed to adapt to the current socio-political climate.

President Rodrigo Duterte, during his presidential campaign and before he was elected in 2016, had been pushing for a shift from a unitarian to a federal form of government, because he said this would spur countryside development.

He changed his tune on federalism in 2019, and instead said he wanted a change in the Constitution.