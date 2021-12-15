Robredo to supporters: Change people who believe in lies

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo expressed hope on Wednesday that her supporters in Pampanga will be able to convert more people who believed in lies spread during the election season.

“Ako po, excited kami ni Sen Kiko na makasama kayo sa laban na ito, excited po kami na bumalik dito sa Pampanga, ang sasabihin natin napaliwanagan na po natin ang mga naniniwala sa kasinungalingan, alam na po nila ang katotohanan,” Robredo said during the opening of a new headquarters of volunteers with Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan.

Joining Robredo and Pangilinan at the opening of the headquarters were San Fernando City Mayor Edwin Santiago and former Pampanga governor Among Ed Panlilio.

Robredo talked about how Santiago and Panlilio convinced her, on separate occasions, to run for president.

She said she initially told them that it will be a lonely journey based on what she experienced for the past 5 years as Vice President while being the target of political attacks.

“Mali kami, dahil nung nagdesisyon po kami mag-file October 7 po yon, gulat na gulat kami na pagsabi naming humakbang tayo, humakbang din ang katabi natin, yun na yun talaga ang nangyari,” Robredo said.

(We were wrong, because when we decided to file for candidacy on October 7, we were surprised to see that when we stepped forward, those beside us did so as well. That's what happened.)