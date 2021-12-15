Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas welcomes presidential aspirant Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and his 2022 slate under Aksyon Demokratiko, on Dec. 15, 2021. Photo from Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso's Twitter account



ILOILO CITY - Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas welcomed presidential aspirant Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and his 2022 slate under Aksyon Demokratiko on Wednesday while donning a pink face mask to symbolize his support for another candidate.

Although Treñas peppered his office with pink Christmas decorations, a color associated with Vice President Leni Robredo whose presidential bid he is supporting, the mayor said that "Iloilo City is open to all candidates," and even asked Domagoso if he wanted to speak to city hall employees.

"Hindi na, magpapa-picture lang kami, magmamano lang kami sa iyo," Domagoso replied.

(No need for that. We just want to have a picture with you, we just wanted to shake your hand and pay respect.)

The Manila Mayor lauded Treñas' governance in the city, noting how clean the La Paz market is.

"Kanina nandoon kami sa palengke mo, malinis. Congrats," Domagoso said.

(We went to your market earlier. It was clean. Congratulations.)

"Sa inyo din naman," the Iloilo mayor replied.

(Your markets are clean as well.)

The two mayors also discussed the threat of Odette and how Aksyon Demokratiko is trying to cover more ground in the Panay Island in a bid to improve their pre-election survey numbers.

“Ikot lang [kami] nang ikot (We just go around as much as we can)," Domagoso said.

“Tama yan. Dapat ganiyan. Ikot ka lang nang ikot (That's right. That's what you have to do. You have to keep on going around," said Treñas, who has been in politics for over three decades.

The 15-minute meeting of Treñas and Domagoso ended with a prayer and some picture-taking.

When photographers asked Treñas to pose with Domagoso's trademark “God first” hand sign, the Ilonggo politician said: “Di ko puwede gawin yan (I can't do that)."

"Ganiyan yung sa kalaban ko… Kung gusto, punta kayo sa kaniya," Treñas said in jest eliciting laughter from everyone inside Treñas' office.

(That's the hand sign of my rival... If you want, you can go visit him.)

Treñas was referring to former broadcaster Jun Capulot, an Aksyon Demokratiko member who is challenging him for the mayoralty post.

As a sign of goodwill, Treñas gave loot bags filled with Iloilo-made products as a parting gift for Domagoso, vice presidential bet Willie Ong and senatorial aspirants Carl Balita, Samira Gutoc and Jopet Sison.

"All of these is part of the democratic process," Treñas told ABS-CBN News after the courtesy visit of Domagoso's team.

"I've been in politics for so long... Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but life will go on," he said.

"That is the reason why we will continue to accept presidential candidates in spite and despite the fact that I am openly supporting Leni."

LIBERAL PARTY COUNTRY

Iloilo, the home province of Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, has over the years been delivering votes for the Liberal Party of which the lawmaker is a former president.

In 2016, Liberal Party standard bearer Mar Roxas won in the province with about 657,000 votes, about 500,000 higher than second placer Grace Poe's 166,000 votes.

Iloilo also gave Robredo a 600,000-vote edge against rival Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in the vice presidential race that year.

"We will continue to accept here in the city hall all presidential, vice presidential, senatorial candidates," Treñas said.

"They can go to our markets. They can go to our barangays. As a matter of fact, the two barangays that Yorme is going to... the barangay captains called me and I told them, 'Yes, support them. Let them talk to your people,'" he said.

'NOT ROBOTS'

Aksyon Demokratiko "will continue to navigate the entire Panay island," Domagoso said when asked how he feels trying to woo voters in this Liberal Party bailiwick.

"I respect that opinion. But I don’t think na ang mga mamamayan ng Iloilo, lahat ng Ilonggo ay robot... Naniniwala ako, ang tao ay may karapatang makapamili," he said.

(I respect that opinion, but I don’t think that the people of Iloilo, the Ilonggos are robots... I believe people have a right to choose.)

"Maaaring may kinikilala tayong mga leader. For example, ako sa Maynila. Pero everybody will be given a chance to choose kung sino ang gusto nila kasi yun yung konsepto ng demokrasya," he said.

(We may look up to some leaders. For example, me in Manila. But everybody will be given a chance to choose who they want to support because that is the concept of democracy.)

Domagoso said he hopes that as the City of Manila continues to welcome all 2022 aspirants, the same courtesy would be given to his slate as they seek more supporters before the May 9, 2022 elections.

"Sa Maynila hindi ako nagdidikta. Hindi ko talaga dinidiktahan ang tao," he said.

(I am not a dictator in Manila. I really don't dictate to the public.)

Valerie Abria, a 31-year-old Iloilo City Hall employee, squealed after taking a selfie with Domagoso as the Manila Mayor exited the building.

"Happy lang at overwhelmed dahil nakapunta siya (Domagoso) sa Iloilo," she told ABS-CBN News.

(I am just happy and overwhelmed that Domagoso came here in Iloilo.)

"Idol ko siya since artista pa siya. Nakikita ko siya sa TV... Wala namang policy dito na vote straight dapat sa LP," she shared.

(He has been my idol since he was an actor. I always see him on TV... We don't have a policy here that we must vote straight for LP.)

Presidential hopefuls have already been going around the country even as the official campaign period for national position aspirants for next year's elections will only formally open on Feb. 8, 2022.

