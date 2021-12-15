Photo from BFP-Alaminos City via PIA Pangasinan

MANILA— A training aircraft crashed off Alaminos City in Pangasinan on Wednesday morning, leaving its pilot instructor dead and its student pilot injured, state media reported.

Information from the provincial police, as quoted by the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) in Pangasinan, identified the pilot instructor as Capt. Daryl Uy and his student, Caran France Kaura.

Kaura reportedly "sustained physical injuries in the different parts of his body" upon impact, initial information from PIA showed.

He is supposedly being treated at the Western Pangasinan District Hospital.

The two-seater training plane crash landed in a pond on Barangay Telbang past 9 a.m., according to PIA-Pangasinan.

The aircraft had a body number RP-C8202 and with a mark "Fly Fast."

