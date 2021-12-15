Passengers arrive at the NAIA Terminal 1 on Nov. 29, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The Philippines is bringing back testing and shortened quarantine protocols for travelers from "Green List" territories that are under low-risk for COVID-19, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Government in late November suspended the Green List protocols as a safeguard against the heavily mutated omicron COVID-19 variant.

"Ni-lift ng IATF ang pansamantalang suspensyon ng testing at quarantine procols sa mga lugar na nasa Green List," said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

(The IATF lifted the temporary suspension of testing and quarantine protocols for areas in the Green List.)

Effective Dec. 16 to 31, the following 41 areas will be included in the Green List.

This screenshot from Nograles' slide show lists territories that will be part of the Green List until the end of the year.

Fully vaccinated travelers must present a negative RT-PCR test result taken 72 prior to their departure from a Green List territory. They will stay on facility quarantine until they get the negative result of another RT-PCR test taken on the third day, Nograles said.

After this, they will be required to remain on home quarantine until the 10th day, with the date of their arrival considered as the first day, he said.

Unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, and individuals whose inoculation status cannot be validated should also show a pre-departure RT-PCR test result.

They will stay in a quarantine facility until they get the result of an RT-PCR test taken on the seventh day, after which they will be required to undergo home quarantine until the 14th day.

"That will release some pressure in terms of the number of days of quarantine, although importante pa rin ang home quarantine (although home quarantine is still important)," Nograles said of the return of Green List protocols.

"Magkakaroon na ng higher capacities ang [quarantine] facility kasi mas mabilis na ang magiging turnover ng incoming at outgoing sa mga facilities, without sacrificing iyong health and safety ng lahat," he added.

(There will be higher capacities for facilities because the turnover of incoming and outgoing travelers will be faster, without sacrificing the health and safety of everyone.)

Reacting to reports on the alleged poor condition of some facilities, like lack of water, Nograles said. "Ia-address po 'yong mga ganiyang particular issues. This is not common to all."

(We will address those particular issues.)

Video courtesy of PTV