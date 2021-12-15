Screengrab from PTV

MANILA - The Philippines on Wednesday afternoon welcomed over 4.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses manufactured by AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson donated by different governments.

Of the 4,126,500 newly arrived doses, 214,500 were AstraZeneca jabs donated by the British government. The shipment arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 via Emirates Airline flight EK332 around 4 p.m.

Another 856,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived at NAIA past 4 p.m. These were donated by the German government through vaccine-sharing platform COVAX Facility.

A second batch of the shipment is expected to arrive later in the day — around 10 p.m. — to complete Germany's donation of 3,696,900 Moderna jabs, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said.

Meanwhile, 3,055,200 more Janssen jabs donated by the Dutch government through COVAX have also been delivered. The shipment completes the Netherland's donation of 7,538,400 doses of the single-shot brand, portions of which started arriving Monday.

The newly delivered shots raise the country's vaccine stocks to more than 170.9 million doses, majority or 123.2 million of which have already been distributed nationwide.

On Tuesday alone, Philippines received a total of 8.24 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, all of which were donated by various governments.

Latest government data showed that at least 42 million individuals are fully vaccinated from COVID-19 in the country, while more than 55 million others have received their partial dose.

A total of 853,500 people have also received their boosters.

The country aims to fully vaccinate at least 54 million by the end of the year, to achieve population protection from the respiratory disease and also protect people from the impact of emerging variants.

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier in the day reported the first imported cases of the more transmissible omicron variant in the country, just as Filipinos ramp up preparations for the holiday season.

— Job Manahan and Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

