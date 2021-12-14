MANILA—The Philippines received 2,011,200 doses of Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday night.

The jabs, which arrived past 10 p.m. at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, were part of Dutch government donations to Manila through the the COVAX vaccine-sharing program.

Government officials present at the arrival said the doses will be distributed to far-flung areas, especially highland provinces.

Meanwhile, they also called on Filipinos to get immunized amid national vaccination days set until December 17.

Earlier in the day, the Philippines received 945,000 doses of Janssen's single-dose vaccine. The Netherlands is expected to send a total of 7.5 million doses, with 3.5 million doses set to arrive on Wednesday.

As of December 14, the Philippines has received 163,693,920 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group. As of December 13, 97,237,440 of those jabs have been administered to Filipinos.

