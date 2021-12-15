The nearly 1.2 million Pfizer jabs were bought by the government through the Asian Development Bank.

MANILA - The Philippines on Wednesday night welcomed 1,187,550 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, as the country continues to ramp up its vaccination amid the threat of omicron.

The latest shipment arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) around 8:30 p.m. The Pfizer jabs were bought by the government through the Asian Development Bank.

Of the nearly 1.2 million shots, 1,082,250 doses will be bound to Nonpareil/Pharmaserv at 9:05 p.m. via Air Hongkong flight LD456 and 105,300 doses will be sent to Davao Thursday via a PAL flight, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said.

This increases the country's total received COVID vaccine jabs to more than 172.1 million, data gathered by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.

Earlier in the day, Philippine authorities also welcomed more than 4.1 million shots from Moderna, Janssen, and AstraZenca. These were all donated by various governments.

Latest preliminary studies from South Africa showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine appeared to be offering good protection against severe disease and hospitalization as a highly transmissible new variant circulates.

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier in the day said there are now 2 imported cases of omicron in the country.

The Philippine government slated a second round of its national vaccination days starting from Wednesday to Friday, to raise the country's inoculation throughput.

Government data showed that over 42 million individuals in the country are fully vaccinated, while at least 55 million others received their partial dose.

More than 853,000 people already received their booster shots.

- Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

