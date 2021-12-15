NDRRMC readies funds, supplies amid Typhoon Odette threat

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and its local and regional counterparts are preparing for the possible onslaught of Typhoon Odette.

Odette, which entered the Philippine area of responsibility as a severe tropical storm on Tuesday night, is expected to make landfall near Caraga or Eastern Visayas on Thursday afternoon.

NDRRMC Operations Center chief Joe-Mar Perez said that as early as December 10, local DRRM offices in the Visayas, Mindanao and parts of Southern Luzon have conducted pre-disaster risk assessment meetings to be ready for Odette, especially in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas.

“When it comes to the Emergency Operations Center, inactivate na ng NDRRMC ang EOC management team yesterday,” Perez told reporters in a virtual press briefing on Wednesday.

The NDRRMC classified regions into risk levels:

HIGH RISK

Mimaropa

Western Visayas

Central Visayas

Eastern Visayas

Northern Mindanao

Soccksargen

Caraga

MEDIUM RISK

Ilocos Region

Cagayan Valley

Bicol Region

Calabarzon

Zamboanga Peninsula

Davao Region

BARMM

LOW RISK

CAR

NCR

Central Luzon

Perez said local DRRM offices will coordinate with local government units for the conduct of preemptive evacuation if necessary. As of Wednesday afternoon, the NDRRMC is still collecting data on the number of individuals and families who have preemptively evacuated, as well as the number of evacuation centers in the regions.

Search and rescue teams and road clearing teams are also on standby.

NDRRMC chief Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad, meanwhile, said they have already prepositioned relief items for possible victims.

He said that the Office of the Civil Defense and Department of Social Welfare and Development have sufficient funds and supplies, both food and non-food items, amounting to P331 million.

“(Sapat ba ito?) Depende yan sa numero ng apektadong pamilya. Ang P331 million na ‘yan ay nakapreposition sa 7 regions, hindi kasama ang sa central warehouse ng DSWD,” he said.

(Is this enough? That depends on the number of affected families. That P331 million is already allocated for 7 regions, besides the central warehouse of the DSWD.)

The NDRRMC called on the public to prepare for the possible effects of the typhoon, such as damage to structure, flooding and landslides.

“Sa ating mga kababayan, lalo sa mga lugar na dadaanan ng bagyo, paghandaan lalo ang pagdating ni Odette. Sumunod sa abiso ng LGUs, lalo sa preemptive evacuation. Intindihin ang magiging development ng sitwasyon,” Jalad said.

(To our countrymen, especially those living in areas where the typhoon is likely to pass through, prepare for Odette. Follow advice from LGUs, especially on preemptive evacuation. Understand the development of situation.)