More areas under signal no. 2 as Odette nears landfall

MANILA — More areas in the country were placed under tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) no. 2 as Typhoon Odette maintained its strength while it advanced towards Eastern Visayas, PAGASA said Wednesday night.

In its 8 p.m. weather bulletin, the state weather bureau said Odette (international name Rai) was last sighted at 535 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center and 160 kph gusts while moving westward at 20 kph.

The typhoon had strong winds extending 400 km from its center, the state weather bureau said.

Areas under TCWS No. 2 are:

VISAYAS

Central and southern portions of Eastern Samar (Guiuan, Salcedo, Quinapondan, Giporlos, Balangiga, Lawaan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Llorente, Balangkayan, Maydolong, City of Borongan, San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid)

Central and southern portions of Samar (Marabut, Basey, Santa Rita, Villareal, Pinabacdao, Calbiga, Hinabangan, Paranas, Motiong, Jiabong, City of Catbalogan, San Sebastian, Zumarraga, Daram, Talalora)

Biliran (Biliran, Cabucgayan, Caibiran, Culaba, Almeria, Naval, Kawayan)

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Northern and central portions of Cebu (San Fernando, City of Naga, Toledo City, Balamban, Asturias, Minglanilla, City of Talisay, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cordova, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao City, Carmen, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod, Tabuelan, Borbon, Tabogon, San Remigio, City of Bogo, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Bantayan Islands, Santa Fe, Camotes Islands)

Bohol

MINDANAO

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Dinagat Islands

Agusan del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Bukidnon (Impasug-Ong, Malitbog)

Eastern portion of Misamis Oriental (Villanueva, Jasaan, Claveria, Balingasag, Lagonglong, Salay, Medina, Gingoog City, Magsaysay, Talisayan, Balingoan, Kinoguitan, Sugbongcogon, Binuangan)

Camiguin

Areas under TCWS No.1 are:

LUZON

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Marinduque

Romblon

Southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco)

Southwestern portion of Batangas (San Juan, Lobo, Taysan, Rosario, Padre Garcia)

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Northern portion of Palawan (San Vicente, Roxas, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, El Nido, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands, Cagayancillo Islands)

VISAYAS

Northern Samar

Rest of Eastern Samar

Rest of Samar

Rest of Cebu

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Siquijor

Iloilo

Capiz

Aklan

Guimaras

Antique

MINDANAO

Northern portion of Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel)

Northern portion of Davao de Oro (Monkayo, Compostela, Montevista, Laak)

Northern portion of Davao del Norte (San Isidro, Kapalong)

Rest of Misamis Oriental

Misamis Occidental

Northwestern and central portions of Bukidnon (Talakag, Lantapan, City of Valencia, City of Malaybalay, San Fernando, Cabanglasan, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao, Libona, Baungon)

Northern portion of Lanao del Norte (Baroy, Tubod, Kolambugan, Magsaysay, Tangcal, Munai, Maigo, Bacolod, Kauswagan, Poona Piagapo, Pantao Ragat, Matungao, Baloi, Iligan City, Linamon, Tagoloan, Pantar)

Northern portion of Lanao del Sur (Madalum, Bacolod-Kalawi, Tugaya, Balindong, Piagapo, Saguiaran, Marantao, Marawi City, Kapai, Tagoloan II, Bubong, Ditsaan-Ramain, Buadiposo-Buntong)

Northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Labason, Kalawit, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Sindangan, Siayan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, Mutia, La Libertad, Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal)

Northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Dumingag, Ramon Magsaysay, Midsalip, Sominot, Mahayag, Molave, Josefina, Tambulig)

PAGASA said that the highest level of wind signal that may be hoisted during the passage of Odette is TCWS No. 3 due to possible destructive typhoon-force winds in areas near or along the path of Odette.

It said that from Wednesday night through Thursday early morning, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible in Caraga, Davao Oriental, Eastern Samar, Samar, and Southern Leyte due to Odette.

From Thursday early morning to Friday early morning, the agency expected heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over the Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the northern portion of Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, and Negros Occidental.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will be experienced in Leyte, the southern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Guimaras, the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte and the rest of Caraga, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains will fall in Bicol Region, the rest of Zamboanga del Norte, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and the rest of Visayas and Northern Mindanao.

PAGASA also said that from Friday early morning through Saturday early morning, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will be experienced in Western Visayas, and the northern and central portions of Palawan including Cuyo and Cagayancillo Islands, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will fall in Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, and Negros Oriental.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains is expected in the Bicol Region, Zamboanga del Norte, Quezon, Aurora, the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, and the rest of Visayas in the same period.

PAGASA warned of scattered to widespread flooding, including flash floods, and rain-induced landslides in affected areas.

The weather agency said Odette is expected to make landfall near Surigao provinces or the southern portion of Eastern Visayas on Thursday afternoon.

It projected that the typhoon's center will continue moving westward and cross provinces in Central and Western Visayas regions before emerging over the Sulu Sea on Friday morning.

"After passing near or over the Cuyo archipelago, this tropical cyclone is forecast to cross the northern portion of Palawan on Friday afternoon or evening before emerging over the West Philippine Sea," it said.

Odette may further intensify until tomorrow when it advances over the Philippines Sea, "and may reach a peak intensity of 155 km/h prior to making landfall tomorrow afternoon," PAGASA said.

"This tropical cyclone may see some slight weakening as it crosses the Visayas and Palawan, but it is forecast to remain within the typhoon category. Re-intensification is likely once Odette emerges over the West Philippine Sea," it said.

