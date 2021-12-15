

ILOILO CITY - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Wednesday said he plans to address funding issues in the Philippine Health Insurance System (PhilHealth) by appointing financial experts to lead the state insurer instead of medical practitioners and other retired officials.

"Hindi ako maglalagay ng retired individual sa PhilHealth. Maglalagay ako ng finance guy," Domagoso said in a press conference when asked how he plans to resolve the state insurer's mounting debt.

(I will not appoint a retired individual in PhilHealth. I will appoint a finance guy.)

"It's finances. Pera yan ng mga miyembro. Dapat yang pera na yan lumalago, pinalalago," he said.

(It's finances. That's the money of the members. That money should grow, and should be kept growing.)

Domagoso said he does "not believe that doctors should manage PhilHealth."

"'Yung mga doktor lagay ko sa ospital. Pagdating sa PhilHealth... you put young individuals who understand how to grow money," he said.

(I will place the doctors in hospital... When it comes to PhilHealth... you put young individuals who understand how to grow money.)

"They should manage health services," he said.

Aksyon Demokratiko's vice presidential bet Willie Ong backed Domagoso's proposal saying documentary processes in filing claims from the state insurer should be simplified.

"Ang pinakaproblema ng PhilHealth 'yung interoperability ng local sa national," said Ong, a cardiologist by profession.

(PhilHealth's biggest problem is the interoperability between the local and the national.)

"'Yung classification sobrang dami. Sa dami nalilito na yung doktor," he said.

(There are too many classifications. Doctors tend to be confused because there are too many.)

Barangay health centers should also be strengthened to avoid overwhelming the hospital system, the vice presidential aspirant said.

"Kinaligtaaan ng gobyerno yung kalusugan," he said.

(The government neglected the health sector.)

"Kapag malakas ang health center, gagaling sa baba, hindi na aabot sa taas," he said.

(If health centers are strong, they can recuperate while they are still in villages, they no longer need to go to hospitals.)

In October, private hospitals warned the government about their plan to cut ties with PhilHealth over the state insurer's failure to pay COVID-19-related claims since 2020.

Last month, the national government said it has sufficient funds to cover PhilHealth's debts pegged at P834 million in hospitals in General Santos, Iloilo and Northern Luzon alone.

RELATED VIDEO