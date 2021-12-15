Senior citizens receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at the Filoil San Juan Arena in San Juan City on December 3, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Health Sec. Francisco Duque III said on Wednesday that the vaccine expert panel's decision on the recommendation to shorten the gap between the second COVID-19 vaccine dose and booster shot is expected next week.

“We will see by next week. Ang importante naman talaga is yung primary series natin,” Duque said.

Presidential Adviser Joey Concepcion and OCTA Research Fellow Fr. Nicanor Austriaco had noted the possible need for booster jabs four months after the second dose, instead of the currently recommended six months.

Citing what they called "significant" data, the two said that acquired immunity from COVID-19 vaccines significantly decreased at around five months or sooner depending on the vaccine brand. Austriaco added that the Philippines already has enough vaccines for a booster campaign.

Their call came as the Philippines confirmed two omicron COVID-19 cases involving international travelers.

The World Health Organization (WHO) previously said omicron spreads faster than the delta variant, while early evidence has suggested the new strain causes “a reduction in vaccine efficacy against infection and transmission”.

While efforts to curb the transmission of omicron are underway, the WHO urged the Philippines to focus on the administration of the primary COVID vaccine series to more people.

Getting as many people fully vaccinated as soon as possible is still the best thing to do, said WHO Representative to the Philippines Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe.

“The evidence we have at this point is a full dose of vaccines protects people from severe disease and death. Even in the case of omicron, that is what we know as yet, but may change later," he added.

He warned, however, that breakthrough infections caused by omicron may still happen in fully vaccinated individuals, but maintained that protection against severe disease through the primary series remains top priority.

"That is not a big concern for us. Our big concern is we protect the vulnerable people who will get severe disease. That is why we are advocating to vaccinate as many people who have had zero doses as a priority and then also provide added protection to adults, by prioritizing the immunocompromised and the elderly,” Abeyasinghe said.

The Philippines, as of Wednesday, has recorded a total of 2,836,915 confirmed coronavirus infections, of which 10,193 or 0.4 percent are active, the DOH said.

Latest government data showed over 42 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while over 55.1 million others have received their first dose.

More than 853,000 people, meanwhile, have received their boosters.

- with reports from Vivienne Gulla