Pacquiao plans to meet Dutertes in Davao

Mindanao, specially Davao Region, will now be a ‘free-for-all’ as far as voters’ support is concerned, a local official said.

This is a result of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s withdrawal from the presidential race, said Tagum City Mayor Allan Relon.

Rellon, whose city represents more than 175,000 voters, said Wednesday the electorate would now look for other presidential candidates who have been extending assistance to the poor, and are really targeting to help them further.

“Siyempre alam nyo naman when you say Davao Region, 'yun talagang naka-crown sa amin yung Davao City. So pag nag-step down sila, hahanap yung mga tao na pare-pareho yung kanilang mga nagawa. Yung mga touch-base nila,” Rellon said.

(Of course when you say Davao Region, our crown is Davao City. So when they stepped down, people will look for leaders with similar traits, particularly those who touched based with them.)



“So hindi natin mawawala yung Bisaya concept. 'Yung mga the way ano ang naitulong, lalo na sa mga mahihirap. So most likely, yun ang hahanapin ng mga tao, kasi wala naman sila. Yung estilo ni Bong Go parang estilo rin ni ano eh (points to Sen Manny Pacquiao) na pagdating tumutulong sa mahihirap. So to me, most likely we’ll go to that kind of touch ng mga Mindanaoans lalong-lalo na dito sa Davao Region.”

(The Visaya concept remains. They will remember those who helped, especially the needy. Bong Go's strategy is similar to Manny Pacquiao's when it comes to helping out the impoverished. So for me, we'll go to that kind of touch tot he Mindanaoans especially in Davao Region.)

Forty percent of Tagum City voters belongs to the youth sector, Rellon said.

Pacquiao, standard bearer of PROMDI Party, paid a courtesy call to Rellon Wednesday, before distributing P1,000 cash aid to some 200 “poor and poorest” families of Tagum City’s 23 villages.

Pacquiao also paid a courtesy call to Davao de Oro Governor Tyrone Uy, before going to the Tagum New Public Market, and later in the afternoon, visiting Catholic Bishop Medil Aseo.

The senator said, he also made it a point to include a visit to Catholic Church leaders, so he could discuss with them his “pro-life” stance, and they could also ask him about his stand on important issues like divorce which he is also opposed.

He also confirmed meeting with former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez who incidentally is President of Partido Reporma and a close ally of Senator Panfilo Lacson, who is also running for president.

He said they've discussed how they could “unify Mindanao and Visayans.”

Asked if there is a looming alliance between his party Promdi, Lacson’s Reporma and PDP-Laban, which no longer has a standard bearer, Pacquiao said: “Titingnan natin. Pagdating ng panahon. Napag-usapan namin yan. Pagdating ng panahon, magu-usap yung Promdi, PDP at saka yung partido nya (Reporma of Alvarez).

(We'll see. When the time comes. We already talked about it. When the time comes Promdi will talk with PDP and Reporma.)

Pacquiao meantime shared his thoughts about President Duterte’s withdrawal from the senatorial race, as well as Senator Go’s backing out from the presidential derby.

“Hindi natin alam yung dahilan nya, nirerespeto natin ang desisyon ng ating Pangulo, na mag-withdraw, kasi lahat naman may karapatan eh. May karapatan na mag-desisyon na magpatuloy o umatras. Kung anuman ang dahilan na 'yun, personal na dahilan na lang nya yun,” Pacquiao said.

“Personal na dahilan nila iyon, hindi tayo pwedeng manghimasok doon, dahil sarili nilang desisyon yun,” he added.

(We don't know his reasons, but we respect the decision of the president. Everybody has the right to decide for himself. Whatever his reasons were, only the president knows.)

Pacquiao said he continues to reach out to PDP-Laban members for a possible reunification of their group.

“Willing ako na tanggapin sila.. Kasi unity naman yung isinusulong natin.. at lahat ng mga PDP na na-displace eh willing naman akong tanggapin sila ulit para sa pagkakaisa.” Pacquiao stressed.

(I'm willing to welcome them... Because we call for unity. Especially those displaced within PDP, I'm willing to accept them for the sake of unity.)

Asked if he is also willing to reconcile with the camp of Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, who worked against his party presidency, Pacquiao said: “Hindi naman ako galit dyan sa mga taong yan, ang galit lang ako yung masamang gawain. 'Yung mga ginagawa na panlalamang sa ating gobyerno. Yung mga gawaing pahirap sa sambayanang Pilipino, lalo na yung mataas na kuryente.”

(Sino ba naman ako para magtanim ng galit sa kanila. Pero magagalit talaga ako kapag masama yung ginagawa mo,” Pacquiao said.

(I'm not really mad at him. I'm mad at his errant ways. How they take advantage of the government. Those activities that cause suffering for the Filipino people, especially the exorbitant power rates... who am I to hold grudges against them? But I will really be mad if they do bad things.)

Meanwhile, Pacquiao will be celebrating his 43rd birthday on December 17 in his home in General Santos City.

Pacquiao when asked if he has already invited the President said, his party is open to everyone.

“Lahat invited,” he said. (Everybody's invited.)

Pacquiao meantime, is set to visit Davao City Thursday, and is hoping to meet the Dutertes.

The senator, however, has admitted, there is no confirmation yet, for his requested meeting with Davao City officer-in-charge Baste Duterte.

“Sa atin naman kumakatok tayo eh. Ngayon kung tanggapin tayo o hindi, walang problema,” Pacquiao said.

(For me, I knock on their doors. Whether they accept me of not, that's not a big deal for me.)

