MANILA— Two Chinese and their Filipino companion were rescued by Las Piñas police from a supposed kidnap-for-ransom scheme, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident, which happened on Tuesday evening, involved victims Huang Xiao Long (31 years old), Liang Bo Da (35 years old), and Krizia Estrillia (19 years old), the statement read.

Police Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg said they rescued Huang, Liang, and Estrilia after they were allegedly "forcibly taken by heavily armed men" around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in Barangay Almanza Uno, Las Piñas.

The victims, all residents of Mandaluyong City, were supposedly "dragged inside" a white Toyota Grandia van, Macaraeg added.

"Upon receipt of the information, personnel of Las Piñas City Police immediately responded to the scene at 501 Pilar Development Corporation Xin Chuang Bldg., Brgy. Almanza Uno, Las Piñas City," the statement read.

Police apprehended the following people, who are already supposedly facing charges:

Xing Juntao - 32 years old

Michael Vargas - 24 years old

Ellerie Javier - 40 years old

Elson Alcantara - 38 years old

Ronald Desuasido

Marianette Salazar

Authorities retrieved several firearms with live ammunition from the suspects.

"Suspects and the victims/complainants were brought to Las Piñas-Pilar Sub Station for proper documentation and filing of appropriate charges," the statement read.

