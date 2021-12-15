Senator Nancy Binay attends a hearing at the Philippine Senate on November 25, 2019. Angie De Silva, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Senator Nancy Binay said Wednesday the possibility of working with her father, former Vice President Jejomar Binay, in the Senate does not mean they would vote as one on measures and policies.

The patriarch of the Binay family is running under the senatorial slate of the tandem of Senator Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

"We were raised by my parents to be independent thinkers. Even if there’s 2 Binays in the Senate kumbaga if that’s not our advocacy, our belief, it doesn’t mean we’ll always be voting together," Nancy told ANC's Headstart.

The senator said her sister Anne would likely withdraw her certificate of candidacy for Makati mayor later Wednesday or Thursday. Their sister Abigail is running for a third term as the city's local chief executive.

"I think I've said for 2022 there won’t be Binay versus Binay in Makati. I think today ata she'll probably withdraw, or tomorrow," Nancy said.

2022 BUDGET

Speaking about the national budget, Binay said the Senate had "tried to be as equitable as possible to all the agencies."

She said the budget of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict was slashed to P10 billion from the proposed P28 billion while the budget of the Philippine General Hospital was restored under the Senate's version of the General Appropriations Act.

"It’s just a matter of balancing things at the moment. Siyempre priority ang COVID response natin (our priority of course is COVID response) ," she said.

Another line item was added for the retrofitting of classrooms as government prepared for the resumption of in-person classes while the budget for micro, small, and medium enterprises is under the Small Business (SB) Corporation, the senator added.