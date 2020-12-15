UP Diliman to pay research assistants this week after long delay

The UP Oblation is lit up at the start of the Pag-iilaw 2020 on November 27, 2020 in UP DIliman as the university ushers in the Christmas season. This year’s theme is 'Abot Kamay, Abot Tanaw' and honors frontliners and members of the UP community that help others during the ongoing pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman administration said Monday it would pay the salaries of its contractual research assistants following complaints that the workers have been experiencing extreme delays with their compensation.

UP Diliman Chancellor Fidel Nemenzo, in a statement, said the school administration acknowledged the “system problem” that has resulted in delays in the release of salaries of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) researchers.

“The pain and anxiety that this has caused our researchers is unacceptable and does not reflect the university’s high regard of them,” said Nemenzo, a mathematics professor.

University officials, Nemenzo said, have worked overtime in the previous week to provide immediate relief to the researchers, especially those who have not been paid for the last 6 months or longer.

“The collective effort to streamline approval processes will allow UP Diliman to finally pay their salaries by the end of the week,” he said.

The university administration also said there was a need to implement reforms to address “administrative bottlenecks and strengthen coordination with funders.”

“Establishment of a bridging fund and the assignment of a dedicated team to manage our research projects are among the solutions being considered,” Nemenzo said.

Delayed salaries of lecturers

He acknowledged that lecturers and teaching associates from the Diliman campus are also experiencing delayed salaries but assured that they would be compensated.

“There is no fast and easy remedy, especially amid the current pandemic situation, but we will be engaging in continuous dialogue with all stakeholders to help understand the problem and ensure that everyone is compensated in a timely manner in the future,” he said.

Earlier this month, a group of STEM researchers from UP created a Facebook page to ask the school administration to release their salaries, with some saying they have not been paid for up to 17 months of service.

The group Alliance of STEM Graduate Students and Workers – UP Diliman conducted a survey last October, which found that 92 out of the 94 respondents have experienced delays in their salaries, mostly workers from the College of Science and College of Engineering.

“In 2019, salaries for STEM workers were delayed an average of 4 months, with some going as long as over a year without receiving compensation due to them,” the group said.

Last Friday, Tinig ng Plaridel, the student publication of the UP College of Mass Communication, reported that university lecturers have not been compensated for months and failed to receive remote learning subsidies.

RELATED VIDEO: