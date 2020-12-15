'They did not answer the question': Leachon denies seeking gov't post

Dr. Anthony Leachon at the House of Representatives Hearing on the Dengvaxia controversy, Monday, February 26, 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A former government adviser who raised concern on the Duterte administration's prioritization of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines said Tuesday he was not gunning for public office contrary to Malacañang's claims.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque earlier said President Rodrigo Duterte's televised weekly speeches were edited to remove repeated curses against former adviser Dr. Tony Leachon. This, after Leachon questioned the government's preference for China-made vaccines like Sinovac Biotech despite questions on the drug's efficacy and past allegations of bribery.

Leachon said he was only posing "a fair scientific question in order to gain confidence of the people in terms of their acceptance of the vaccine."

"It’s not personal to me and I’d like to reiterate and emphasize I’m not gunning for any public office. I’m not going to be a public official in the future. I’m doing this without expecting anything in return," he told ANC's Matters of Fact.

"They can see my track record as a public health advocate and I have nothing to gain in this particular advocacy work of mine."

Leachon said a Cabinet official messaged him and said there was no truth to the President's cursing on his remarks.

"Sabi gawa-gawa lang daw 'yun (They said it was made up)," he said.

The doctor, however, said he was not surprised by Malacañang's reaction as "they were not open to criticisms" when he was part of the National Task Force against COVID-19.

Leachon had been vocal in his criticism on government's response against COVID-19.

"I’m only surprised they did not answer the question on the efficacy and safety data and then resorted to those kind of assaults," he said.