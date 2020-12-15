Private hospitals 'ready' for post-holiday virus surge: officials

Shoppers traverse the streets in the Divisoria market area in Manila on December 13, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Private hospitals are prepared to admit virus patients in the event of a surge following holiday celebrations, officials said Tuesday.

The Philippines may end the year with 480,000 virus cases, the OCTA Research Group earlier warned as it urged the public to continue observing minimum health protocols to avoid a COVID-19 surge in 1 to 2 months.

Members of the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. have experienced a decrease in admission of virus patients in recent weeks but are prepared should cases rise, said its president Jose Rene de Grano.

"Ang mga ospital naman po ay nakahanda na mag-admit, may mandate sa'min na supposedly 20 percent ng allocation ng beds namin ay para sa COVID patients," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Hospitals are ready to admit patients, we have a mandate that supposedly 20 percent of our bed capacity is allocated to COVID patients.)

"Handa po ang mga manggagawang pangkalusugan para tugunan ang pangangailangan ng mamayang Pilipino kung sakaling magkaroon tayo ng surge," added Dr. Maricar Limpin, vice president of the Philippine College of Physicians.

(Medical workers are ready to address the need of Filipinos in the event of a surge.)

Hospitals are more safe than public spaces and malls, De Grano told those who fear contracting the coronavirus while coming in for a consult.

"Maaaring masabi ang ospital ay safer kaysa sa public places, malls, kasi ang mga staff ay sumusunod sa very strict health protocols," he said.

(It can be said that hospitals are safer than public places and malls because our staff follow very strict health protocols.)

"Nakahiwalay po ang COVID areas at non-COVID areas. Isa po sa pinakasafe na place sa atin ngayon ay mga ospital."

(COVID areas are separated from non-COVID areas. Hospitals are one of the safest places to visit right now.)

Limpin, meantime, urged the public to observe physical distancing, wear face masks and face shield, and conduct holiday celebrations outdoors to less the risk of virus infection.

"Gusto sana namin paalalahanan ang lahat na kaya nating magcelebrate at gawing masaya ang Kapaskuhang ito but at the same time panatilihin nating ligtas ang bawat isa," she said.

(We would like to remind everyone that we can celebrate and make Christmas fun and at the same keep everyone safe.)

"Tandaan natin na at all times kailangan natin ipatupad ang health protocols na palagi nating binabanggit all throughout these past months."

(Let's remember we have to observe at all times the health protocols we've been mentioning these past months.)

The Philippines as of Monday reported 450,733 COVID-19 cases, with 23,253 active infections.